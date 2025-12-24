Feeding Tampa Bay hosts free Christmas Eve lunch and meal giveaway

Feeding Tampa Bay is hosting a free Christmas Eve lunch and meal giveaway to ensure no one in the community goes hungry during the holiday season

The nonprofit is welcoming individuals and families to the Causeway Center for a complimentary lunchtime meal, along with food they can take home to help ease the burden of holiday expenses.

Feeding Tampa Bay said demand for food assistance has increased in recent weeks, with more families seeking help as the holidays approach.

Organizers say events like this are especially important as food insecurity continues to impact thousands of households across the Tampa Bay region.

We watched as Chef Doug began preparing the meals bright and early at 6 a.m. They will be serving chicken parmesan and steamed vegetables for lunch.

In addition to the hot lunch, families will receive meals to take home for Christmas Day.

The event runs from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm on Dec. 24 and is open to the public. The address is 3624 Causeway Blvd., Tampa, FL.

The organization is expecting a large turnout for today’s event. While reservations are encouraged, the lunch is open to anyone in need.



Share Your Story with Keely



From finding savings to help navigate the price of paradise, to the safety of our roads, and even the latest medical breakthroughs; Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping you get the most out of your day. Share your ideas with Keely below.

Contact Keely McCormick First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. From finding savings to help navigate the price of paradise, to the safety of our roads, and even the latest medical breakthroughs; Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping you get the most out of your day. Share your ideas with Keely below.