New tide pool habitat at the Florida Aquarium allows guests to get up close with animals

The Florida Aquarium now has the largest, most immersive tide pool "touch" habitat on the Gulf Coast.
The brand new attraction is 60 feet long and holds 4,000 gallons and more than 200 animals from the Pacific Northwest
Critters you can touch with two fingers include giant pink sea stars, prawns, squat lobsters and a lot more.
This immersive, interactive experience is for all ages and is included with aquarium admission.
For more on the Florida Aquarium, go here.
For more fun Sean Daly stories, go here.
There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.