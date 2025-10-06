TAMPA, Fla. — This is a big day for Amina Brown.

"Before we got ballet shoes, we had to practice in our Nike's," said the 7-year-old at Tampa's Sullivan Partnership School at Metropolitan Ministries, which aids many families in need of a lift up.

Straz Center delivers free ballet shoes to grade-schoolers at Metropolitan Ministries

But Nike's no more.

After all, everybody deserves a chance to dance.

Thanks to an annual gift of love and inclusion from the Straz Center, Amina and dozens of her grade-school classmates now have sweet new ballet shoes.

This lovely program has been bringing joy for more than a decade — thousands of ballet shoes have been given to these young dancers.

"They feel special, they feel seen and heard," said the Straz's Trisha Stever. "That's why we love doing it for them year after year."



Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28's "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks.

