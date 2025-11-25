Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa police investigating homicide on East Hillsborough Avenue

Tampa Police
Scripps News Tampa
Tampa police vehicle.
Tampa Police
Posted

Tampa police said officers are investigating a homicide after a woman was found with fatal injuries Monday evening at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of East Hillsborough Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene at 6:08 p.m. and discovered an adult female suffering from upper body trauma. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Detectives are working to determine what led to the woman’s death. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Tampa Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Missing beehives returned to 84-year-old Florida beekeeper after story goes viral

Richard Marquette lost 20 beehives in July when someone mistakenly cleared his property, taking away his primary source of income from honey sales.

Missing beehives returned to 84-year-old Florida beekeeper after story goes viral

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.