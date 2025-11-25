Tampa police investigating homicide on East Hillsborough Avenue

Tampa police said officers are investigating a homicide after a woman was found with fatal injuries Monday evening at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of East Hillsborough Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene at 6:08 p.m. and discovered an adult female suffering from upper body trauma. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Detectives are working to determine what led to the woman’s death. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Tampa Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation.