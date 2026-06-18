America 250 events in the Tampa Bay area in July

America 250 is a celebration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Here are events happening around the Tampa Bay area in July.

WHAT: Explorers will learn about America's oldest park, create a volcano, and become an honorary national park ranger.

WHEN: July 1, Session 1: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; Session 2: 3p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: North Greenwood Library, 905 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Clearwater

COST: Free

WHAT: Celebrate America’s Birthday Bash at the Land O’ Lakes Library with storytime, crafts, museum artifacts, food trucks, Touch-a-Truck, and family-friendly activities including a bounce house, face painting, and a petting zoo.

WHEN: July 1, 10 a.m.

WHERE: 2818 Collier Parkway, Land O’ Lakes

COST: Free

WHAT: Enjoy Preschool Storytime featuring stories, songs, rhymes, and crafts that build school-readiness skills and help children learn about America.

WHEN: July 1, 11 a.m.

WHERE: Keystone Heights - General

COST: Free

WHAT: Create a rustic patriotic folk art flag using popsicle sticks, paint, and other supplies during the America 250: Folk Art Flags event.

WHEN: July 2, 11 a.m.

WHERE: Middleburg-Clay Hill - Meeting Room

COST: Free

WHAT: Celebrate the Salute to America 250 in Veterans Park with a full day of activities including a 5K run, golf and pickleball tournaments, an Independence Market, live music, food trucks, carnival rides, district games, a mural ribbon cutting, a Veterans Memorial ceremony, a barbecue cookout, a dog show, a parade of flags, and a fireworks finale.

WHEN: July 3, 9 a.m.

WHERE: Sun 'n Lake of Sebring

COST: TBD

WHAT: Celebrate Liberty by the Bay at Julian B. Lane Park with live music, food trucks, a kids zone, water ski show, patriotic pet show, kids procession, drone light show, and a fireworks finale as part of Tampa’s Fourth of July and America 250 celebration.

WHEN: July 4, 4 p.m.

WHERE: Julian B. Lane Park

COST: Free

WHAT: Celebrate America 250 early at the Promenade at Sunset Walk with the Kids’ 4th of July Family Celebration featuring a live DJ, musical performance, and a confetti blast.

WHEN: July 4, 11 a.m.

WHERE: Promenade at Sunset Walk

COST: Free

WHAT: Celebrate Independence Day at the Tampa Bay History Center with hourly screenings of “A Star-Spangled Story: Battle for America,” a Smithsonian Channel documentary about the history and meaning of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

WHEN: July 4, 10 a.m.

WHERE: Tampa Bay History Center

COST: $18.95

WHAT: Celebrate Independence Day at the Tampa Bay History Center with hourly screenings of “A Star-Spangled Story: Battle for America,” a Smithsonian Channel documentary about the history and meaning of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

WHEN: July 4, 6 p.m.

WHERE: Dade City Historic Courthouse

COST: Free

WHAT: Decorate your own sweet treat with celebrity baker Jamal Lake from Ganache Bakery in celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

WHEN: July 4, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach

COST: TBD

WHAT: Celebrate Independence Day at Dinosaur World with live music, free gifts, dinosaur exhibits, fossil digging, and hands-on family attractions.

WHEN: July 4, 10 a.m.

WHERE: Dinosaur World

COST: $24.95