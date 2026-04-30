America 250 events in the Tampa Bay area in May

America 250 is a celebration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Here are events happening around the Tampa Bay area in May.

WHAT: Join us! Grab your friends and roll up your sleeves as we landscape the future home of Army CPL Roberto Cruz Arocho & Army CPL Eddie Ward. All volunteers will receive an HFOT T-shirt and lunch.

WHEN: May 2, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WHERE: Shuttle-Heritage Bible Church, 12940 Curley St., San Antonio

Needs RSVP to attend

WHAT: Learn more about the Manatee Village Historic Park--its founding, the early history of Manatee County.

WHEN: May 4, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Manatee County Library Island Branch, 5701 Marina Dr, Holmes Beach

COST: Free and open to all ages. Needs registration

WHAT: Join the Florida Maritime Museum to explore Florida’s connection to the American Revolution.

WHEN: May 6, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Manatee County Library Island Branch, 5701 Marina Dr, Holmes Beach

COST: Free. Audience 18 and over. Register here

WHAT: A lecture series exploring the life and legacy of John Adams.

WHEN: May 12, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Manatee County Library Rocky Bluff Branch, 6750 US-301, Ellenton

COST: Free. Audience 18 and over. Register here

WHAT: Learn about some of the key women leaders that bravely served our country from the President of the Women Veterans of the Suncoast.

WHEN: May 15, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WHERE: Manatee County Library Lakewood Ranch Branch, 16410 Rangeland Parkway, Bradenton

COST: Free. Audience 18 and over. Register here

WHAT: Join us for this America250 celebration honoring our rich farmland and agricultural heritage. Browse 30+ local vendors, explore interactive displays, and enjoy engaging talks from UF IFAS Extension Pasco County.

WHEN: May 16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: Starkey Ranch Theatre Library Cultural Center, 12118 Lake Blanche Dr., Odessa

COST: Free

WHAT: Go see the Florida Orchestra celebrate American composers and themes.

WHEN: May 22 at 8 p.m.

WHERE: The Straz Center for Performing Arts

COST: Tickets start at $20

WHAT: An evening that celebrates 250 years of American service through food, wine, and shared tradition

WHEN: May 23 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

WHERE: Epicurean Theatre, 1207 S. Howard Ave.

COST: $250 per ticket

WHAT: Go see the Florida Orchestra celebrate American composers and themes.

WHEN: May 23 at 8 p.m.

WHERE: Mahaffey Theater

COST: Tickets start at $40

WHAT: Volunteers on Memorial Day weekend to lay hand-crafted commemorative tokens at interment locations of fallen heroes.

WHEN: May 25 at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Pay Pines National Cemetery, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd.

Register for the event here

WHAT: Kid Rock with Big and Rich

WHEN: May 30 at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds, Tampa

COST: From $100 per ticket