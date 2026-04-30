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America 250 events in the Tampa Bay area in May

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Libby Kamrowski
An American flag ripples in the wind on a sunny Sept. 25, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
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America 250 is a celebration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Here are events happening around the Tampa Bay area in May.

Home for our Troops Volunteer Day

WHAT: Join us! Grab your friends and roll up your sleeves as we landscape the future home of Army CPL Roberto Cruz Arocho & Army CPL Eddie Ward. All volunteers will receive an HFOT T-shirt and lunch.
WHEN: May 2, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
WHERE: Shuttle-Heritage Bible Church, 12940 Curley St., San Antonio
Needs RSVP to attend

Manatee Village Historical Park

WHAT: Learn more about the Manatee Village Historic Park--its founding, the early history of Manatee County.
WHEN: May 4, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE: Manatee County Library Island Branch, 5701 Marina Dr, Holmes Beach
COST: Free and open to all ages. Needs registration

Florida in the American Revolution - AMERICA 250

WHAT: Join the Florida Maritime Museum to explore Florida’s connection to the American Revolution.
WHEN: May 6, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE: Manatee County Library Island Branch, 5701 Marina Dr, Holmes Beach
COST: Free. Audience 18 and over. Register here

America 250-Presidential Series: John Adams

WHAT: A lecture series exploring the life and legacy of John Adams.
WHEN: May 12, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Manatee County Library Rocky Bluff Branch, 6750 US-301, Ellenton
COST: Free. Audience 18 and over. Register here

America 250-Celebrating Military Women

WHAT: Learn about some of the key women leaders that bravely served our country from the President of the Women Veterans of the Suncoast.
WHEN: May 15, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
WHERE: Manatee County Library Lakewood Ranch Branch, 16410 Rangeland Parkway, Bradenton
COST: Free. Audience 18 and over. Register here

Great American Farmers Market

WHAT: Join us for this America250 celebration honoring our rich farmland and agricultural heritage. Browse 30+ local vendors, explore interactive displays, and enjoy engaging talks from UF IFAS Extension Pasco County.
WHEN: May 16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE: Starkey Ranch Theatre Library Cultural Center, 12118 Lake Blanche Dr., Odessa
COST: Free

America 250: Rhapsody in Blue

WHAT: Go see the Florida Orchestra celebrate American composers and themes.
WHEN: May 22 at 8 p.m.
WHERE: The Straz Center for Performing Arts
COST: Tickets start at $20

Liberty and Legacy: An All-American Dinner Series

WHAT: An evening that celebrates 250 years of American service through food, wine, and shared tradition
WHEN: May 23 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
WHERE: Epicurean Theatre, 1207 S. Howard Ave.
COST: $250 per ticket

America 250: Rhapsody in Blue

WHAT: Go see the Florida Orchestra celebrate American composers and themes.
WHEN: May 23 at 8 p.m.
WHERE: Mahaffey Theater
COST: Tickets start at $40

The Honor Project

WHAT: Volunteers on Memorial Day weekend to lay hand-crafted commemorative tokens at interment locations of fallen heroes.
WHEN: May 25 at 9 a.m.
WHERE: Pay Pines National Cemetery, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd.
Register for the event here

America 250-Kid Rock Freedom Tour 250

WHAT: Kid Rock with Big and Rich
WHEN: May 30 at 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds, Tampa
COST: From $100 per ticket

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