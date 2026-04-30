Hundreds gather at Tampa mosque to mourn USF student killed in double murder case

TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds gathered at the Islamic Society Tampa Bay Area mosque on Thursday to mourn 27-year-old Zamil Limon, one of two University of South Florida students killed in a double murder case.

Limon’s casket was inside the mosque as family, friends, classmates, and community members lined up shoulder to shoulder in prayer. Those who attended described the service as an important step in the grieving process and a final prayer before Limon’s body is returned to Bangladesh for burial.

Investigators say Limon and fellow USF student Nahida Bristy were killed earlier this month after the two were reported missing on April 16.

Limon’s roommate has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors have said the death penalty has not been ruled out.

Limon’s aunt, Taslima Islam, who lives in Orlando, said she considered him a son.

“He was such a cool, nice guy,” Islam said. “From childhood [and all the time] he was smiling.”

Islam also said she wants justice.

“I want the death penalty of this killer because I don’t want [anyone to face this situation in the future],” she continued.

Mohammed Uddin, who knew both victims, said the loss has shaken the community.

“They are so innocent. They are highly educated. They had a bright future. They’re so talented,” Uddin said. “This is not acceptable.”

Community members say they plan to hold a similar prayer service for Bristy once her remains are found or officially confirmed as found.

As the case moves forward, those who gathered on Thursday say they will continue supporting one another and demanding justice.



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Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.

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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.