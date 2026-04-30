Troopers find 13 live iguanas during Winter Haven traffic stop, driver arrested: FHP

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers arrested a driver in Winter Haven after finding 13 live iguanas in the back of his truck during a traffic stop.

Troopers said they stopped a Ford F-150 towing a utility trailer on State Road 540 at Thornhill Road for not having a tag light illuminating its license plate.

The driver, identified as Rendon Casildo-Acdiel, 31, of Georgia, had a suspended license and warrants from three agencies, according to FHP.

Troopers said he admitted knowing his license was suspended, and called in a Polk County Sheriff’s Office K-9 after the driver’s explanation — traveling from North Carolina to Miami for coconuts, then to Polk County for fish before heading back home.

The story raised suspicion because of the unusual amount of travel required to obtain items readily available in North Carolina.

After a Polk County Sheriff’s Office K-9 alerted to the truck and trailer, troopers found coolers containing iced tilapia and 13 live iguanas with their feet zip-tied.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took over the wildlife investigation, and the iguanas were turned over to a local rescue shelter.

Casildo-Acdiel was charged with driving while his license was suspended and booked into the Polk County Jail.