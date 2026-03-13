Spring Break on a Budget: Fun ideas of things to do for $20 or less in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — It's spring break time here in Tampa Bay! With gas prices rising and everyday life becoming more expensive, it can be hard to have fun on a budget. If you're looking for a fun way to hang out with friends or a family outing, Tampa Bay 28 has what you need to plan the perfect day! The goal is to give you options of things to do and places to eat are $20 or under.

Strawberry Season

One of the best ways to enjoy some fresh Florida strawberries is by visiting a local farm. The farms offer tons of fresh strawberries for purchase as well as other strawberry-based goods like jams, preserves, shortcakes and more.

Parkesdale Farms is famous for its strawberries. Parkesdale is family-owned and operated and a staple here in the Tampa Bay area. Not only can you buy goods at Parkesdale market, but you can also visit the u-pick farm, Berry Sweet Acres, and hand-pick your own strawberries.

Zack Perry



If you do make a trip to Parkesdale, you NEED to have their famous strawberry milkshake. I make the drive over just for that. It's that good!

For more information on Parkesdale Farms, click here.

For more information on Berry Sweet Acres u-pick availability, click here.

Ice Skating

Looking for a cold-weather activity? Maybe you want a break from the heat, or you're looking to fully commit to that upcoming cold front and dive right back into to sweater weather. Ice skating sounds like the perfect activity for you!

There are plenty of places that offer public skating in the Tampa Bay area. In Wesley Chapel, AdventHealth Center Ice offers many dates and times for public skating throughout January. The cost to skate is $11 for a one-hour session plus a $7 skate rental.

In Tampa, TGH Ice Plex offers public skate times most Saturdays in January. The cost to skate is $10 plus a $5 skate rental.

For more information on ice skating at AdventHealth Center Ice, click here.

For more information on ice skating at TGH Ice Plex, click here.

Ready, Set, Go!

I don't know about you, but when my family and I get together, we get a little competitive. Whether it's playing a board game, charades, or video games, we're always trying to see who's the best.

Now that we're all adults, we like to up the ante a little bit. So go karts are right up our alley! The Tampa Bay Grand Prix in Clearwater is a great spot for go-karting. The track is huge and the karts go fast, with speeds up to 50 mph.

Kyle Burger

The track is indoors, too, so you can race rain or shine! A single adult race game costs $24, and a junior race costs $20.

For more information and to purchase/reserve races in advance, click here.

Relax and Paint

I'm not the most artsy person, but I find painting super relaxing! There's something soothing about spending time and focusing on a craft. It's so much fun to work on a piece and then be able to showcase it in my house or gift it to a friend!

You Do the Dishes in New Tampa is a perfect place to do just that! Here you can paint pottery, and then it will be fire-glazed for you to pick up just a few days later.

And while you paint, you can enjoy a sweet treat from their cafe! They serve coffee, tea, smoothies, muffins, ice cream, and more.

Most pottery items cost between $10 and $20 to paint, plus an additional $8 studio fee.

For more information and to see other specials and events, click here.

Tampa Bay Events

From March 13 to March 15, you can check out the Tampa Bay Card Show at the Florida State Fairgrounds. Everything from Pokémon cards to sports cards, if you're a collector or a fan, this event is for you!

The event cost $5 to attend, and parking at the Fairgrounds is $10. For more information, click here.

Did you know there's a pro paintball league? I didn't! But if you're interested in watching some pro-paintballers compete, Major League Paintball will take over Raymond James Stadium on March 19 with a full day of competition.

The event is free to attend. For more information, click here.

If you like these ideas, check back every month for more ideas on how to explore Tampa Bay on a Budget!

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