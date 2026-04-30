Body found in clothing matching missing USF student Nahida Bristy

TAMPA, Fla. — Investigators are piecing together details in the killing of two USF students, Nahida Bristy and Zamil Limon.

In a criminal report affidavit, a body found on April 26, just south of the Howard Frankland Bridge, was clothed in attire matching what Bristy was last seen wearing on surveillance footage. "It should be noted that the body was clothed in smiliar clothing based on the unique style that Nahida Bristy was last seen in on video surveillance," it said.

The suspect, accused of the double homicide, was denied bond during a hearing in Tampa, where grieving friends filled the courtroom.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.