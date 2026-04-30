Hyundai sought in Tarpon Springs hit-and-run with serious injury: TSPD

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Police are searching for a Hyundai sedan that fled after a crash involving serious injury in Tarpon Springs.

The Tarpon Springs Police Department (TSPD) said this appened just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, on the northbound US 19 near Martin Luther King Drive. The crash involved a motorcycle and a newer model Hyundai Sonata, believed to be from 2020 to 2023.

Police said the suspect's car was caught on video fleeing from officers shortly after the crash. It has significant damage to the left rear bumper and side, a missing driver's side rear taillight housing, and a rear bumper hanging off as it fled.

The car was last seen heading southbound on Belcher Road from Klosterman Road, TSPD said. The victim was transported as a trauma alert to a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Nate Briseno at 727-938-2849.