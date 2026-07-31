Tampa Bay on a Budget: Fun ideas for things to do for $20 or less in August 2026

TAMPA, Fla. — Whether you're looking for a date-night idea, a fun way to hang out with friends, or a family outing, Tampa Bay 28 has what you need to plan the perfect day! The goal is to give you options of things to do and places to eat that are $20 or under.

Summer is winding down to an end, but there is still plenty to do and enjoy around Tampa Bay! So grab some friends, go out and have some fun!

Unlimited Mini Golf

You heard that right. Unlimited mini golf.

PopStroke is offering a Summer Pass that gives you unlimited putt-putt until September. Now, I'll be transparent. This deal is not under $20. The pass costs $50, but stay with me because I think it is worth it.

The $50 summer pass gets you unlimited putt-putt at any location, any time, any date, all summer long. You can go whenever you want and play as many rounds as you want.

To put it into perspective, a day pass on a Friday costs $30 for adults and $20 for children. Two trips to play golf and you get your money back on the pass. Three trips and it's a steal!

In addition to a deal on golf, PopStroke also has a really fun environment and good food and drink options. PopStroke has locations in Wesley Chapel, Sarasota, and Winter Garden.

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For more information on the summer pass, click here.

Summer Sing Along

Since I presented you with a $50 thing to do on an article headlined "Fun ideas for things to do for $20 or less," I feel the need to restore balance. So here is something that is absolutely free.

The Tampa Theatre is hosting summer sing-alongs at Sparkman Wharf. This is a great way to get out with family and friends and enjoy some musical favorites.

On Sunday, July 26, they will show the live-action Little Mermaid, and on Sunday, Aug. 23, they will show Wicked. Both movie showtimes start at 6:30 p.m.

The Tampa Theatre's main auditorium is closed for renovation and plans to reopen ahead of its 100th anniversary in October.

For more information on the summer sing-along series and other Tampa Theatre events, click here.

Universal Pictures/AP This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande in a scene from the film "Wicked." (Universal Pictures via AP)

Dumplings, Noodles, and More.

I love trying different types of cuisine, and one of the best places to get dumplings in the area is Shanghai Dumpling House in Tampa.

Shanghai Dumpling House is located on Fowler, near USF. The dumplings are made fresh in-house. I personally love their soup dumplings the best, but all of their dumplings are amazing!

They also have delicious stir-fry noodles, fried rice, and soups. This is a great place to go with some friends and have everybody order something different so everyone can mix and match to try it all.

Everything on the menu is under $20, so it really just depends on what you want your food journey to be.

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To see the full menu, click here.

Check back next month for more ideas on how to explore Tampa Bay on a Budget!

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