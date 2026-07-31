Meet the candidates: Questionnaire for Pasco County Commission D-4

Tampa Bay 28 invited more than 200 candidates running in the Aug. 18, 2026, primary election across our five-county area to submit the following: a candidate photo, a 100-word biography, and responses to three questions:



Why are you running for office? In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents? Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

The following candidates responded to our questionnaire.

Lisa Yeager

Lisa Yeager

Background (provided by candidate):

I am a small business owner, community advocate, and proud resident of Pasco County. Before serving on the County Commission, I spent years working with at-risk youth and helping families overcome challenges and build brighter futures. Those experiences shaped my belief that government should serve people, remove barriers to opportunity, and improve quality of life. As your County Commissioner, I have focused on lowering taxes, supporting public safety, strengthening our local economy, and ensuring growth is smart, sustainable, and puts residents first.

Why are you running for office?

I believe positive change comes through less talk and more action. During my time on the Commission, we cut taxes, advanced economic development, partnered with the Sheriff to keep our communities safe, and expanded recreational opportunities for our children. After Hurricanes Helene and Milton, I helped lead recovery efforts, removing more than 200 tons of debris and helping families rebuild. I have also made revitalizing the Moon Lake community a personal mission. These aren't promises—they are results.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

I am the only candidate who has a proven record of delivering results for the people of Pasco County. Over the last two years, I have focused on action, not rhetoric—cutting taxes, supporting law enforcement, strengthening our local economy, and ensuring growth is smart and sustainable. What’s more, when our County and many of our residents were in crisis after the hurricane I led from the commission to help those residents, not from an office, but from their neighborhoods and mobile home parks. I will always lead on these issues from the front.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

Cutting taxes, keeping our streets safe, and ensuring growth is smart and sustainable have been among my top priorities. As many families face affordability challenges, I supported lowering taxes while championing economic development that brings jobs and opportunity to Pasco County. I have also worked closely with our Sheriff's Office to ensure residents feel safe. We should ensure that growth puts our people first—thoughtfully balancing new development with traffic, infrastructure, and quality of life. I am uniquely qualified to do each of these things because I have a track record of getting them done during my time on the Commission.