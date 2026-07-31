Bar fly says goodbye to Safety Harbor after 14 years, Frenchy's takes over location

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Bar Fly has closed its doors in Safety Harbor, and the location is now under new ownership by Frenchy's.

The bar and restaurant had long been known as a gathering place for community, friendship and fun — and neighbors say it will be dearly missed.

"It's really, I mean, it's kind of like a cornerstone of the community really," said regular customer Dean Hurd.

Many customers described the impact the restaurant has had on Safety Harbor.

"We congratulate him and his whole family for all the things that they've done. Not only for the people in the industry, but [for],the community in Safety Harbor," Clay Yarn said.

For owner Jeff Harrell, the decision to hand over the location was deeply personal.

"It's not a business. That's the hard part. I keep telling myself every day, I'm just like, don't cry, it's gonna be alright. You know, but you have to, because it's just personal, it's not a business to us," Harrell said.

Harrell said they reached out to Frenchy's because they were the right choice to carry on the legacy of the location.

"We knew that they were the perfect restaurant partner for this. They have their own brand and name, and they built that up and their legacy just as much as we did. So we felt like that was a very good candidate to pass that torch to, to take care of this location, take care of Safety Harbor and the people," Harrell said.

For customers, Bar fly was more than just a place to eat and drink.

"I would say it definitely brings people together. I mean, I've met more people than I can even name," one regular said.

Community members also expressed hope that familiar faces would remain part of the new chapter.

"I think that they need to have some of the staff come back, hopefully. I think a lot of the community agrees with that notion," one neighbor said.

Harrell and his family are now focused on their new location in Palm Harbor, where they said their 18-year-old son will learn the ropes of the family business.

Regarding the future of the spot, Tampa Bay 28 reached out to Frenchy's for comment. They said they don't have a statement right now but will be in touch with more information when they do.



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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.