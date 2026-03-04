Tampa Bay on a Budget: Fun ideas for things to do for $20 or less in March

TAMPA, Fla. — Whether you're looking for a date-night idea, a fun way to hang out with friends, or a family outing, Tampa Bay 28 has what you need to plan the perfect day! The goal is to give you options of things to do and places to eat are $20 or under.

The days are getting longer, and the weather is getting warmer. Time to head outside and enjoy some of the best fresh, locally grown foods and drinks Florida has to offer! Here's where to find them.

Keel and Curley

Do you like wine? Freshly-grown produce? Handcrafted dining options? Fun for all ages? Then Keel Farms is the place for you!

Joe Keel started his journey in 1981 when he started his own plant nursery on 10 acres in Plant City that he called Keel Farms. The farm transitioned from plant nursery to blueberry farm, and by 2003, he decided to use end-of-crop blueberries to try his hand at winemaking. In spring 2003, Keel & Curley Winery was born. Today, Keel Farms has over 150 team members covering over 25 acres and includes produce, chicken and cattle.

If you're looking to have a meal, Keel Farms has a great menu full of burgers, pizzas, and various pub-style food for you and your family to enjoy. Most of the menu options feature ingredients grown at the farm, so you know it's fresh. The prices are affordable, too!

For the 21-and-over crowd, you can take a visit to the Keel & Curley Winery. Known for their delicious blueberry wine, Keel & Curley Winery has a variety of delicious fruit-based wines, ciders, ales, and even non alcoholic options. For $25 per person, you can take a behind-the-scenes tour of the farm and winery. There is a separate wine tasting only experience costing $15 per person.

For those who want to explore the farm on their own, Keel Farms offers a U-pick option, where guests can grab a map and take a scenic walk through the 25-acre farm.

There are so many ways to spend a day at Keel Farms! The world is your oyster! Take a trip over and see where the day takes you.

To plan your visit to Keel Farms, click here.

Strawberry Season

Strawberry season is here, and I don't know about you, but I think it's one of the best times of the year! Very few things beat the taste of a perfectly ripe, sweet Florida strawberry.

You might be new to the area, or you've never really indulged in the fruits of the season, but let this year be the year you try it out!

The easiest place to get everything strawberry-related is at the annual Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City. Here you can try tons of strawberry-related foods, see more vendors and booths, and ride carnival rides. Admission is $17 for adults and $6 for kids. Prices on food items and attractions vary once inside the festival.

The Strawberry Festival runs until March 8. For more information on the 2026 Strawberry Festival, click here.

Maybe a festival of strawberries isn't your jam. There are still other ways to enjoy this delicious season!

One of the best ways is by visiting a local farm. The farms offer tons of fresh strawberries for purchase as well as other strawberry-based goods like jams, preserves, shortcakes and more.

Parkesdale Farms is famous for its strawberries. Parkesdale is family-owned and operated and a staple here in the Tampa Bay area. Not only can you buy goods at Parkesdale market, but you can also visit the u-pick farm, Berry Sweet Acres, and hand-pick your own strawberries.

If you do make a trip to Parkesdale, you NEED to have their famous strawberry milkshake. I make the drive over just for that. It's that good!

For more information on Parkesdale Farms, click here.

For more information on Berry Sweet Acres u-pick availability, click here.

Check back next month for more ideas on how to explore Tampa Bay on a Budget!

