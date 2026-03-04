Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Jellyfish clouds' from SpaceX launch seen in Tampa Bay

'Jellyfish clouds' from SpaceX launch seen in Tampa Bay
Shawn Martin/Ernesto Castro
'Jellyfish clouds' from SpaceX launch seen in Tampa Bay
Posted
  • A SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral on Wednesday morning left strange "jellyfish clouds" in the Tampa Bay area.
  • SpaceX said the Falcon 9 rocket launched at 5:52 a.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
  • Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said the launch left behind "jellyfish clouds," otherwise known as noctilucent clouds.
  • Noctilucent clouds are rare, luminous, blue ice clouds formed in the upper mesosphere, and "they are thought to form when water vapor condenses around 'seeds' of dust from vaporized meteorites - along with other sources that include rocket launches and volcanic eruptions," according to NASA.
  • Tampa Bay 28 received photos of the clouds from viewers in Hudson and Tampa.

Couples left scrambling after Tampa Bay Area wedding venue abruptly closes

Brides and grooms who booked a Tampa Bay Area wedding venue are trying to salvage their special days after learning the venue abruptly closed.

Couples left scrambling after Tampa Bay Area wedding venue abruptly closes

Latest Local News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.