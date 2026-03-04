'Jellyfish clouds' from SpaceX launch seen in Tampa Bay

- A SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral on Wednesday morning left strange "jellyfish clouds" in the Tampa Bay area.
- SpaceX said the Falcon 9 rocket launched at 5:52 a.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
- Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said the launch left behind "jellyfish clouds," otherwise known as noctilucent clouds.
- Noctilucent clouds are rare, luminous, blue ice clouds formed in the upper mesosphere, and "they are thought to form when water vapor condenses around 'seeds' of dust from vaporized meteorites - along with other sources that include rocket launches and volcanic eruptions," according to NASA.
- Tampa Bay 28 received photos of the clouds from viewers in Hudson and Tampa.
