Person in custody after teen boy, woman shot in St. Pete: Police

ST. PETE, Fla. — St. Petersburg police said one person is in custody following a shooting that left a teen boy and a woman injured on Wednesday morning.

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 10:45 a.m. on March 4, when officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of 15th Avenue South and 11th Street South.

When police arrived, officers report finding two people shot, a teenage boy and a woman. Police said both were transported to a local hospital, where the boy is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the woman's condition is unknown.

Nearby schools were placed on temporary lockdown due to the shooting, but they have since reopened and are operating as normal, per St. Pete police.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.