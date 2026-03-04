Police investigate fatal crash in Lakeland after Winter Haven man dies: LPD

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department (LPD) said officers are investigating a crash on East Memorial Boulevard that left a man dead on Monday evening.

LPD said a silver GMC SUV, driven by a 49-year-old Winter Haven man, was traveling eastbound on East Memorial Boulevard shortly before 10:45 p.m. on March 2.

At the same time, officers said a bronze Ford SUV, driven by a 49-year-old Lakeland man, was traveling westbound on East Memorial Boulevard.

As the vehicles approached the same area, the Ford left the roadway, struck a guard rail, then redirected southwest into the eastbound lane of travel before hitting the GMC, per the report.

LPD said both drivers were taken to the hospital, where the GMC driver later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Ford is currently hospitalized.

Police said traffic homicide investigators are processing evidence and the investigation is open and active.

LPD also asks anyone with additional information about the crash to contact the investigating officer at Travis.payne@lakelandgov.net.