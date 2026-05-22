Things to do in Tampa Bay this Memorial Day Weekend | May 22-25

If you're looking for something fun to do this Memorial Day weekend (May 22-25), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Looking for more fun? Click here.
Things to do this Friday (May 5/22)
Electric Callboy and Scene Queen
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 4202 East Fowler Ave, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $70
Info: See German metalcore band Electric Callboy at the Yuengling Center in Tampa.
One Direction Dance Party
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 14802 N. Nebraska Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $25
Info: Dance along to the music of One Direction at the Orpheum in Ybor.
Things to do this Saturday (5/23)
Card Show of the Bay
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 3315 W Lemon St., Tampa
Cost: $5 for Adults, Kids 12 and under are free
Info: Over 90 tables of vintage and modern sports cards, Pokemon cards, and memorabilia fill the Sons of Italy Lodge in Tampa.
Sunshine Market at Midtown Tampa
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 3659 Midtown Dr, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Community market featuring produce, handmade goods, and live music on the lawn.
Florida Seafood & Caribbean Music Festival
When: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $47
Info: Enjoy a day full of seafood, Caribbean music, and free rum punch at Curtis Hixon Park.
The Great American Block Party
When: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate America 250 at the Shops at Wiregrass with live music, putt-putt golf, and more family fun activities.
Things to do this Sunday (5/24)
Tampa Tarpons vs. Clearwater Threshers
When: 12 p.m.
Where: George Steinbrenner Field, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $12
Info: Watch the minor league baseball team, the Tampa Tarpons, host the Clearwater Threshers at Steinbrenner Field.
Free Comedy Show at Joy Bar
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 6905 North Armenia Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy free stand-up comedy at Joy Bar's comedy night.
Multi-day events
Spring Sunflower Season at Sweetfields Farm
When: Select days through May 25
Where: 17250 Benes Rousch Rd., Brooksville
Cost: $11.95-$14 per person
Info: Go enjoy sunflower mazes, hayrides, sunflower fields and farm animals.
ODDMART Pop-Up – First Stop: Tampa
When: Thrusday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday
Where: 1517 E 9th Ave, Ybor City
Cost: Free
Info: A fully immersive pop-up store designed to look like a retro grocery store where everything is actually "sox."
Summer Nights at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
When: Select days through August 9
Where: 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Included with park admission. Ticket prices vary.
Info: Enjoy entertainment, a drone show, extended hours and more at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.