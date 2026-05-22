News to Know for May 22

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Friday, and as you finalize your plans for the holiday weekend, remember to check the forecast before you set any outdoor activities in stone. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see scattered storms throughout the weekend, which is no surprise for those who've spent past Memorial Day weekend's in Tampa Bay. If you do end up getting some rain, the good news is there's plenty of indoor activities to try across the area if the rain gets in your way.

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News to Know

Memorial Day weekend brings deep discounts on appliances, furniture, and more: With prices unpredictable this year, deal hunters are hitting the stores for Memorial Day weekend deals.



With prices unpredictable this year, deal hunters are hitting the stores for Memorial Day weekend deals. Donalds remains GOP favorite, but rivals refuse to clear the field: Florida’s race for governor is becoming more complicated, with Democrats pointing to signs of new momentum while Republican U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds continues to hold the frontrunner lane in the GOP primary.

WFTS

Florida’s race for governor is becoming more complicated, with Democrats pointing to signs of new momentum while Republican U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds continues to hold the frontrunner lane in the GOP primary. Women-only gym in Largo: A safe haven where survivors reclaim their strength: Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan found Gracie Largo West, which is owned and led by a domestic violence survivor. Ryan found out that Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is more than just a sport; it’s a lifeline.



Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan found Gracie Largo West, which is owned and led by a domestic violence survivor. Ryan found out that Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is more than just a sport; it’s a lifeline. Man convicted of killing a woman and her 4-year-old daughter is executed in Florida: A Florida man convicted of fatally stabbing his cousin’s girlfriend and the couple's 4-year-old daughter was put to death Thursday evening, the seventh person executed by the state this year.



A Florida man convicted of fatally stabbing his cousin’s girlfriend and the couple's 4-year-old daughter was put to death Thursday evening, the seventh person executed by the state this year.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Today will be the driest of the holiday weekend. Meteorologist Greg Dee breaks down when and where you can expect rain these next few days.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

May 22, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new report shows that delaying repairs for a check engine light can turn minor issues into costly problems for drivers. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises drivers to address the check engine light promptly to avoid higher repair bills and bigger problems.

Susan Solves It: Check Engine Costs

Things to Do this Friday, May 22