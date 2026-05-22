ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For decades, local radio star Kristy Knight has soothed Tampa Bay with an upbeat attitude and a string of soft hits.

Now, the voice of 105.5 the Dove has a new reason for her loyal fans to love her:

Kristy wrote a children's book, "The Cow Spilled the Milk," a charming story illustrated by the very person to whom she first told it.

Her daughter, Elizabeth Ann.

WATCH: Local radio star Kristy Knight of 105.5 the Dove writes children's book with her daughter

Local radio star Kristy Knight writes children's book with her daughter

"I wrote a series of children's books when my daughter was really young, and I always wanted to get them published," says Kristy.

Adds Elizabeth Ann: "All through my childhood she was telling me stories and singing me songs and I didn't know if they were real or made-up!"

Kristy says finally publishing the cute barnyard tale reminded her of a powerful lesson for anybody: "At any age, you can make your dreams come true."

"The Cow Spilled the Milk" is available online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more.

For more fun Sean Daly stories, follow him on Instagram at @seandalytv.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.