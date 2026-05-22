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Susan Solves It: Check engine costs

Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises drivers to address the check engine light promptly to avoid higher repair bills and bigger problems.
Susan Solves It: Check Engine Costs
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  • A new report shows delaying repairs for a check engine light can turn minor issues into costly problems for drivers.
  • Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises drivers to address the check engine light promptly to avoid higher repair bills and bigger problems.

Share Your Story with Susan

Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury

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Electric car door failures linked to deaths, trapped children and a new push for federal action

A Tampa mother's cell phone video from a Halloween morning two years ago still captures the panic she felt watching her 1½-year-old daughter trapped inside a Tesla Model 3 — unable to get out.

Electric car door failures linked to deaths, trapped children and new push for federal action

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