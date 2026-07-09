Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | July 10-12

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 10-12), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (7/10)

WHEN: 6:45 p.m.

WHERE: 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa

COST: Tickets start at $27.50

INFO: Go see Train, Barenaked Ladies and Matt Nathanson perform live in Tampa.

WHEN: 7:10 p.m.

WHERE: Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

COST: Tickets start at $16

INFO: Go cheer on the Rays as they take on the Seattle Mariners

WHEN: 8 p.m.

WHERE: 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater

COST: Tickets start at $105

INFO: Go see singer-songwriter Tori Amos perform live at Ruth Eckerd Hall.

WHEN: 6 p.m.

WHERE: 310 W. 7th Ave., Tampa

COST: $35

INFO: Go paddle along the Hillsborough River during a guided sunset outing.

Things to do this Saturday (7/11)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Al Lang Stadium, 230 1st St. SE, St. Petersburg

COST: Tickets start at $24

INFO: Go cheer on the Tampa Bay Rowdies during a Saturday night match at Al Lang Stadium.

WHEN: 11 a.m.

WHERE: 1345 W. Main St, Tampa

COST: FREE

INFO: Go enjoy a community festival featuring food, fitness activities, entertainment and family-friendly fun.

WHEN: 4:10 p.m.

WHERE: Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

COST: Tickets start at $16

INFO: Go cheer on the Rays as they take on the Seattle Mariners

WHEN: 8 p.m.

WHERE: 603 Channelside Drive, Tampa

COST: Tickets start at $75

INFO: Go enjoy dinner, dancing and live entertainment along the Tampa Riverwalk.

Things to do this Sunday (7/12)

WHEN: 2 p.m.

WHERE: 5223 Orient Rd., Tampa

COST: Tickets start at $8

INFO: Go enjoy Asian food, live music and cultural entertainment during a summer festival in Tampa.

WHEN: 1:40 p.m.

WHERE: Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

COST: Tickets start at $16

INFO: Go cheer on the Rays as they take on the Seattle Mariners

Multi-day events

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

COST: Prices vary based on event

INFO: A weekend of giveaways, concerts, games and more in honor of Rays legend Evan Longoria

WHEN: Select nights through Aug. 8

WHERE: Adventure Island, 10001 McKinley Drive, Tampa

COST: Included with park admission

INFO: This nighttime event transforms Adventure Island into a neon-filled experience with lights, music and entertainment.

WHEN: Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Aug. 2

WHERE: Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Rd., Plant City,

COST: Free

INFO: Go enjoy the sunny weather with free water slides, bounce houses, food trucks and more.

WHEN: Through July 19 during gallery hours

WHERE: Adventure Island, 10001 McKinley Drive, Tampa

COST: Included in $10 museum ticket

INFO: Go check out an exhibition that explores Ybor City’s cigar-making history through photographs.

WHEN: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa

COST: Included with park admission

INFO: Go enjoy extended park hours with fireworks on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.