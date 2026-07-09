Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | July 10-12

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 10-12), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Looking for more fun? Click here.
Things to do this Friday (7/10)
Train with Barenaked Ladies and Matt Nathanson
WHEN: 6:45 p.m.
WHERE: 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa
COST: Tickets start at $27.50
INFO: Go see Train, Barenaked Ladies and Matt Nathanson perform live in Tampa.
Tampa Bay Rays game
WHEN: 7:10 p.m.
WHERE: Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg
COST: Tickets start at $16
INFO: Go cheer on the Rays as they take on the Seattle Mariners
Tori Amos
WHEN: 8 p.m.
WHERE: 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater
COST: Tickets start at $105
INFO: Go see singer-songwriter Tori Amos perform live at Ruth Eckerd Hall.
Sunset Paddle Happy Hour
WHEN: 6 p.m.
WHERE: 310 W. 7th Ave., Tampa
COST: $35
INFO: Go paddle along the Hillsborough River during a guided sunset outing.
Things to do this Saturday (7/11)
Tampa Bay Rowdies
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Al Lang Stadium, 230 1st St. SE, St. Petersburg
COST: Tickets start at $24
INFO: Go cheer on the Tampa Bay Rowdies during a Saturday night match at Al Lang Stadium.
Freedom, Food & Fitness Festival
WHEN: 11 a.m.
WHERE: 1345 W. Main St, Tampa
COST: FREE
INFO: Go enjoy a community festival featuring food, fitness activities, entertainment and family-friendly fun.
Tampa Bay Rays game
WHEN: 4:10 p.m.
WHERE: Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg
COST: Tickets start at $16
INFO: Go cheer on the Rays as they take on the Seattle Mariners
Rock the Bay Dinner Dance Party
WHEN: 8 p.m.
WHERE: 603 Channelside Drive, Tampa
COST: Tickets start at $75
INFO: Go enjoy dinner, dancing and live entertainment along the Tampa Riverwalk.
Things to do this Sunday (7/12)
Summer Asian Food & Music Festival
WHEN: 2 p.m.
WHERE: 5223 Orient Rd., Tampa
COST: Tickets start at $8
INFO: Go enjoy Asian food, live music and cultural entertainment during a summer festival in Tampa.
Tampa Bay Rays game
WHEN: 1:40 p.m.
WHERE: Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg
COST: Tickets start at $16
INFO: Go cheer on the Rays as they take on the Seattle Mariners
Multi-day events
Longo’s Legacy Weekend
WHEN: Saturday and Sunday
WHERE: Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg
COST: Prices vary based on event
INFO: A weekend of giveaways, concerts, games and more in honor of Rays legend Evan Longoria
AquaGlow at Adventure Island
WHEN: Select nights through Aug. 8
WHERE: Adventure Island, 10001 McKinley Drive, Tampa
COST: Included with park admission
INFO: This nighttime event transforms Adventure Island into a neon-filled experience with lights, music and entertainment.
Keel Farms Summerfest
WHEN: Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Aug. 2
WHERE: Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Rd., Plant City,
COST: Free
INFO: Go enjoy the sunny weather with free water slides, bounce houses, food trucks and more.
Cigars! Photography, Industry, and Identity
WHEN: Through July 19 during gallery hours
WHERE: Adventure Island, 10001 McKinley Drive, Tampa
COST: Included in $10 museum ticket
INFO: Go check out an exhibition that explores Ybor City’s cigar-making history through photographs.
Summer Nights at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
WHEN: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
WHERE: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa
COST: Included with park admission
INFO: Go enjoy extended park hours with fireworks on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.