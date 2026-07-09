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Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | July 10-12

Longo's Legacy Weekend, concerts and free things to do
Evan Longoria
Joseph Garnett Jr.
<p>ST. PETERSBURG, FL - OCTOBER 1: Evan Longoria #3 of the Tampa Bay Rays stands in the batters box during his turn at bat in the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field on October 1, 2017 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Joseph Garnett Jr./Getty Images)</p>
Evan Longoria
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If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 10-12), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (7/10)

Train with Barenaked Ladies and Matt Nathanson

WHEN: 6:45 p.m.
WHERE: 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa
COST: Tickets start at $27.50
INFO: Go see Train, Barenaked Ladies and Matt Nathanson perform live in Tampa.

Tampa Bay Rays game

WHEN: 7:10 p.m.
WHERE: Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg
COST: Tickets start at $16
INFO: Go cheer on the Rays as they take on the Seattle Mariners

Tori Amos

WHEN: 8 p.m.
WHERE: 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater
COST: Tickets start at $105
INFO: Go see singer-songwriter Tori Amos perform live at Ruth Eckerd Hall.

Sunset Paddle Happy Hour

WHEN: 6 p.m.
WHERE: 310 W. 7th Ave., Tampa
COST: $35
INFO: Go paddle along the Hillsborough River during a guided sunset outing.

Things to do this Saturday (7/11)

Tampa Bay Rowdies

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Al Lang Stadium, 230 1st St. SE, St. Petersburg
COST: Tickets start at $24
INFO: Go cheer on the Tampa Bay Rowdies during a Saturday night match at Al Lang Stadium.

Freedom, Food & Fitness Festival

WHEN: 11 a.m.
WHERE: 1345 W. Main St, Tampa
COST: FREE
INFO: Go enjoy a community festival featuring food, fitness activities, entertainment and family-friendly fun.

Tampa Bay Rays game

WHEN: 4:10 p.m.

WHERE: Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

COST: Tickets start at $16

INFO: Go cheer on the Rays as they take on the Seattle Mariners

Rock the Bay Dinner Dance Party

WHEN: 8 p.m.
WHERE: 603 Channelside Drive, Tampa
COST: Tickets start at $75
INFO: Go enjoy dinner, dancing and live entertainment along the Tampa Riverwalk.

Things to do this Sunday (7/12)

Summer Asian Food & Music Festival

WHEN: 2 p.m.
WHERE: 5223 Orient Rd., Tampa
COST: Tickets start at $8
INFO: Go enjoy Asian food, live music and cultural entertainment during a summer festival in Tampa.

Tampa Bay Rays game

WHEN: 1:40 p.m.

WHERE: Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

COST: Tickets start at $16

INFO: Go cheer on the Rays as they take on the Seattle Mariners

Multi-day events

Longo’s Legacy Weekend

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday
WHERE: Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg
COST: Prices vary based on event
INFO: A weekend of giveaways, concerts, games and more in honor of Rays legend Evan Longoria

AquaGlow at Adventure Island

WHEN: Select nights through Aug. 8
WHERE: Adventure Island, 10001 McKinley Drive, Tampa
COST: Included with park admission
INFO: This nighttime event transforms Adventure Island into a neon-filled experience with lights, music and entertainment.

Keel Farms Summerfest

WHEN: Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Aug. 2
WHERE: Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Rd., Plant City,
COST: Free
INFO: Go enjoy the sunny weather with free water slides, bounce houses, food trucks and more.

Cigars! Photography, Industry, and Identity

WHEN: Through July 19 during gallery hours
WHERE: Adventure Island, 10001 McKinley Drive, Tampa
COST: Included in $10 museum ticket
INFO: Go check out an exhibition that explores Ybor City’s cigar-making history through photographs.

Summer Nights at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

WHEN: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
WHERE: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa
COST: Included with park admission
INFO: Go enjoy extended park hours with fireworks on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

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