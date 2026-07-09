Susan Solves It: EV insurance costs

- A new report found that electric vehicle owners pay significantly more for insurance than drivers of gas-powered cars because EVs often cost more to repair.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises comparing insurance quotes before buying an electric vehicle to better understand the total cost of ownership.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Urgent plea for rare blood donors to help save Florida teen's life
Gigi Felix needs very specific donors to help save her life. She has an inherited blood disorder.
Urgent plea for rare blood donors to help save Florida teen's life