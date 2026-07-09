Marker 48 Brewing in Weeki Wachee adds distillery and cocktail bar to popular hangout

Marker 48 Brewing in Weeki Wachee is really good — and really fun — at a lot of things: a brew pub, a concert space, food trucks, and bingo nights.

Now you can add one more triumph to the popular Hernando County hangout:

Distillery and cocktail bar.

SpringWater Spirits, within Marker 48's sprawling grounds, features an assortment of liquors blended on-site. You can buy a bottle or enjoy a cocktail at the bar.

"A couple comes in, one drinks liquor, one drinks beer," says liquor "blender" and distillery guru Kevin DeSimonde. "They were leaving after a drink or two. Now they can stay."

Marker 48's expansion mirrors the growth of Weeki Wachee and Hernando County. More residents moving in — more people coming to have fun, locals and tourists alike.

The establishment is also a growing economic generator, employing dozens of people and supporting area bands and food trucks.

"Weeki Wachee is more than just mermaids now," says John Athanason of the Florida's Adventure Coast Visitors Bureau. " [Marker 48] is almost an attraction in itself. It's authentic to Hernando County, and that's what people want."

For more on Marker 48, go here.

For more Sean Daly hijinks, go here.