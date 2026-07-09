Meteorologist Greg Dee stops by barbershop ahead of 'Teen Takeover' event

- Meteorologist Greg Dee stopped by Power Circle Barbershop in Tampa Heights on Wednesday morning ahead of a weekly community initiative for teens.
- It's "Teen Takeover" every Wednesday at the barbershop during the summertime months from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Greg spoke with Bo the Barber about how the event got started.
WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee stops by barbershop ahead of 'Teen Takeover' eventMeteorologist Greg Dee stops by barbershop ahead of 'Teen Takeover' event
- Bo said that after the teen takeovers earlier this summer, they were looking for a way to help and came up with the idea of bringing the teen takeovers to the shop.
- Bo said during the event, they offer cheap haircuts, free food, video games and "everything we could possibly think of to bring to them so they have a good time so we can keep them out of trouble."
- For more information on the event, click here.
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