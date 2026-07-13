Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | July 17-19

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 17-19), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

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Things to do this Friday (7/17)

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Rialto Theatre Alleyway, 1617 N. Franklin St., Tampa, FL 33602

Cost: FREE

Info: Go check out a free outdoor art show with local artists, live music and a colorful Tampa Heights atmosphere.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL 33602

Cost: Tickets start at $155

Info: Check out country artist Megan Moroney as she brings her Cloud 9 Tour to Tampa.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Voodoo Brewing Co., 220 4th St. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Cost: Free

Info: Go test your St. Pete knowledge during a trivia night with craft beer, prizes and bragging rights.

When: 10 p.m.

Where: Cuban Civic Club, 10905 Memorial Highway, Tampa, FL 33615

Cost: Tickets start at $50

Info: Check out a late-night celebration of salsa, vallenato and cumbia with live performances and dancing.

Things to do this Saturday (7/18)

When: 7 a.m.

Where: The Motor Enclave, 6500 Motor Enclave Way, Tampa, FL 33610

Cost: $50

Info: Go lace up for a morning run on the Hard Rock Speedway at The Motor Enclave.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: The Paper Seahorse, 213 S. Howard Ave., Tampa, FL 33606

Cost: FREE

Info: Check out a casual origami meetup for anyone looking for a calm and creative weekend activity.

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Westchase Town Center, 9520-9644 W. Linebaugh Ave., Tampa, FL 33626

Cost: FREE

Info: Go browse an outdoor market with handcrafted gifts, original art, home décor, and more.

When: 10:30 p.m.

Where: Side Splitters Comedy Club, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33618

Cost: Tickets required

Info: Check out Tampa comedian Matt Fernandez during a late-night comedy show.

Things to do this Sunday (7/19)

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Water Street Tampa, 971 Water St., Tampa, FL 33602

Cost: FREE

Info: Go shop more than 60 booths with local produce, handcrafted goods and ready-to-eat food.

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen, 11109 N. 30th St., Tampa, FL 33612

Cost: FREE

Info: Check out a family-friendly afternoon with brunch, live music, face painting and outdoor games.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Armature Works, 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa, FL 33602

Cost: FREE

Info: Go watch the FIFA World Cup Final with other soccer fans at Armature Works.

Multi-day events

When: Friday & Saturday

Where: Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover, FL 33527

Cost: Starting at $70

Info: Go watch two nights of rodeo action with bull riding, barrel racing, and more.

When: Saturday & Sunday, various times

Where: Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Hwy. 301 North, Tampa, FL 33610

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Info: Check out two days of shark-themed speakers, vendors, scuba diving activities, and more.

When: Select nights through Aug. 8

Where: Adventure Island, 10001 McKinley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Included with park admission

Info: This nighttime event transforms Adventure Island into a neon-filled experience with lights, music and entertainment.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Aug. 2

Where: Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Rd., Plant City,

Cost: Free

Info: Go enjoy the sunny weather with free water slides, bounce houses, food trucks and more.

When: Through July 19 during gallery hours

Where: Adventure Island, 10001 McKinley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Included in $10 museum ticket

Info: Go check out an exhibition that explores Ybor City’s cigar-making history through photographs.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa

COST: Included with park admission

INFO: Go enjoy extended park hours with fireworks on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.