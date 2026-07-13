Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | July 17-19

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 17-19), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
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Things to do this Friday (7/17)
Rhythm & Hues: An Alleyway Art Show
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Rialto Theatre Alleyway, 1617 N. Franklin St., Tampa, FL 33602
Cost: FREE
Info: Go check out a free outdoor art show with local artists, live music and a colorful Tampa Heights atmosphere.
Megan Moroney – Cloud 9 Tour 2026
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL 33602
Cost: Tickets start at $155
Info: Check out country artist Megan Moroney as she brings her Cloud 9 Tour to Tampa.
St. Pete-Inspired Trivia Night
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Voodoo Brewing Co., 220 4th St. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Cost: Free
Info: Go test your St. Pete knowledge during a trivia night with craft beer, prizes and bragging rights.
Festival Internacional Salsa Vallenato y Cumbia Tampa
When: 10 p.m.
Where: Cuban Civic Club, 10905 Memorial Highway, Tampa, FL 33615
Cost: Tickets start at $50
Info: Check out a late-night celebration of salsa, vallenato and cumbia with live performances and dancing.
Things to do this Saturday (7/18)
Enclave Run Club
When: 7 a.m.
Where: The Motor Enclave, 6500 Motor Enclave Way, Tampa, FL 33610
Cost: $50
Info: Go lace up for a morning run on the Hard Rock Speedway at The Motor Enclave.
Tampa Bay Origami Meet Up
When: 10 a.m.
Where: The Paper Seahorse, 213 S. Howard Ave., Tampa, FL 33606
Cost: FREE
Info: Check out a casual origami meetup for anyone looking for a calm and creative weekend activity.
Christmas in July at Westchase
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Westchase Town Center, 9520-9644 W. Linebaugh Ave., Tampa, FL 33626
Cost: FREE
Info: Go browse an outdoor market with handcrafted gifts, original art, home décor, and more.
Matt Fernandez & Friends – No Safe Words
When: 10:30 p.m.
Where: Side Splitters Comedy Club, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33618
Cost: Tickets required
Info: Check out Tampa comedian Matt Fernandez during a late-night comedy show.
Things to do this Sunday (7/19)
The Market at Water Street
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Water Street Tampa, 971 Water St., Tampa, FL 33602
Cost: FREE
Info: Go shop more than 60 booths with local produce, handcrafted goods and ready-to-eat food.
Family Day at Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen, 11109 N. 30th St., Tampa, FL 33612
Cost: FREE
Info: Check out a family-friendly afternoon with brunch, live music, face painting and outdoor games.
FIFA World Cup Final Watch Party
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Armature Works, 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa, FL 33602
Cost: FREE
Info: Go watch the FIFA World Cup Final with other soccer fans at Armature Works.
Multi-day events
Tampa Bay Rodeo & Family Festival
When: Friday & Saturday
Where: Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover, FL 33527
Cost: Starting at $70
Info: Go watch two nights of rodeo action with bull riding, barrel racing, and more.
SharkCon 12
When: Saturday & Sunday, various times
Where: Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Hwy. 301 North, Tampa, FL 33610
Cost: Tickets start at $30
Info: Check out two days of shark-themed speakers, vendors, scuba diving activities, and more.
AquaGlow at Adventure Island
When: Select nights through Aug. 8
Where: Adventure Island, 10001 McKinley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Included with park admission
Info: This nighttime event transforms Adventure Island into a neon-filled experience with lights, music and entertainment.
Keel Farms Summerfest
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Aug. 2
Where: Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Rd., Plant City,
Cost: Free
Info: Go enjoy the sunny weather with free water slides, bounce houses, food trucks and more.
Cigars! Photography, Industry, and Identity
When: Through July 19 during gallery hours
Where: Adventure Island, 10001 McKinley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Included in $10 museum ticket
Info: Go check out an exhibition that explores Ybor City’s cigar-making history through photographs.
Summer Nights at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa
COST: Included with park admission
INFO: Go enjoy extended park hours with fireworks on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.