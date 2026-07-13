Facing a slow summer, Dunedin businesses push for downtown 'sip and stroll'

DUNEDIN, Fla. — More than a dozen downtown Dunedin restaurants, bars and breweries are asking city leaders to consider changes they believe could help attract more visitors during what's been a slow summer for local businesses.

The coalition recently presented two proposals to the Dunedin City Commission: creating a downtown open-container district and bringing back the city's popular Second Friday event.

Business owners say tourism has slowed in recent months, leaving some establishments struggling during the summer season.

“Fortunately, we have not had to lay off any employees, but plans to expand or extra spending is not something that we’re entertaining, for the most part, right now," said Jason Seibert, a Dunedin entrepreneur and pub owner who’s helping lead the effort.

Under the proposal, people would be allowed to purchase alcoholic beverages from participating businesses and carry them through a designated downtown area in city-approved cups. Supporters say similar "sip and stroll" programs in other cities have encouraged visitors to spend more time downtown.

WFTS

“I think that it is a win-win, and I think that a lot of testing and the things that may cause some trepidation has already been done by other cities, so now all we have to do is pull the trigger and have some fun,” said Seibert.

The coalition is also asking the city to revive Second Friday, a monthly event that once brought live music, vendors, and crowds to downtown Dunedin.

Visitors say the city's atmosphere is already one of its biggest attractions.

"Oh, I love it here. Love it," said John Hickey, who was visiting with his family from South Carolina.

Hickey said he had noticed that some businesses have been quieter this summer.

"They're dead. I mean, pubs you go to are just — no one in there. Very few people," he said.

Despite that, Hickey believes the proposed changes could help.

"It'll bring more business, I'd say, to the area,” he said.

Commissioners did not take action on the proposals during last Thursday’s meeting but directed city staff to research the ideas and bring them back for future discussion.

Seibert has scheduled meetings with several city leaders and is optimistic.

“Of course, whenever you speak to any elected official, they need to weigh both sides of the issue, and we do respect that, but it’s been a very positive response thus far,” he said.

A similar "sip and stroll" program launched in Largo earlier this summer to attract more visitors to its downtown. Tampa Riverwalk also has a similar program.



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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.