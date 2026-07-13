Tampa Bay locals speak out about Cuba's worsening blackouts, food shortages, and water crisis

TAMPA, Fla. — Residents in Tampa are speaking out about the ongoing energy crisis their family members face in Cuba, as the island nation grapples with widespread blackouts, food shortages, and a lack of basic necessities.

The Associated Press reports Cuba has faced two recent nationwide blackouts, leaving 10 million people without power.

Watch report from Annette Gutierrez

Tampa Bay Cubans rally over worsening crisis on the island

Pura De Los Angeles, a Cuban native who now lives in Zephyrhills, said her brother is still in Cuba and struggling.

In Spanish, De Los Angeles said, "My brother went 48 hours without electricity this week."

She said the crisis extends beyond electricity, with people on the island also facing no running water, limited transportation and communication, food shortages, and a lack of medicine and healthcare.

"My brother is in very bad shape because he lives alone. We have to help him from here, but he has to go out and look for food. It's horrible," De Los Angeles said.

De Los Angeles said she feels powerless watching the situation unfold from afar.

"I feel really terrible. I'm so frustrated because I can't do anything to help him," De Los Angeles said.

She said Cuba is in the worst condition she has ever seen, describing the government's inaction as the root cause.

"It's like they're living in a desert, and the government isn't doing anything to help them," De Los Angeles said.

Over the weekend, many gathered at Al Lopez Park in Tampa to stand in solidarity with the people suffering on the island. Jansel Lozano, a Cuban native and rally organizer who also has family still in Cuba, is among those calling for military intervention.

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"I believe the time has come because Cuba needs it. People are dying without food, electricity, or water. The need is overwhelming," Lozano said in Spanish.

A few weeks ago, many in the Cuban community said they saw hope when former Cuban leader Raul Castro was indicted, accused of conspiring to kill Americans in the 1996 shootdown of two Brothers to the Rescue planes.

Reinaldo Martin, founder of Brothers to the Rescue, used to fly those planes. He said the indictment is a long-awaited step, but more needs to be done.

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"We finally got the indictment that we've been waiting for 30 years, but I want it to be finalized," Martin said. "He's gotta pay for what he did."

Former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, who flew with Martin, said he stands with the Cuban people and believes the issue extends beyond one community.

"Americans need to take notice of this and realize it's not just a Cuban fight; it is the immigrant story, it is the future of the Cuban people, and it's an obligation that we have to our Cuban brothers and sisters," Buckhorn said.



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