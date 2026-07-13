News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 13, 2026

Family seeks answers after teen found dead in fitting room and Dick's House of Sports, Florida’s attorney general launched an investigation into flour additive, storms continue this week.

Top Headlines

The name of the person found dead inside a fitting room at Dick's House of Sports in Brandon has been confirmed by family as 15-year-old Jaden Law. Jaden’s father, Samuel Law told Tampa Bay 28 reporter Robert Boyd his son would always hang out there with his friends.

Father searches for answers after son's death inside Dick's House of Sports

Man says his insurance company refused to count nearly $9,000 in drug manufacturer assistance toward his deductible through a “co-accumulator” policy. Tampa Bay 28 I-Team investigator Katie Lagrone said a recent report shows co-pay accumulators are so controversial that half of the states in the U.S. have already banned them.

Florida man with rare blood cancer fights insurer over insurance policy

Florida’s attorney general launched an investigation into flour additive, seeking records tied to products sold to consumers and schools across the state.

Office of the Attorney General

The U.S. continued strikes against Iran Monday, according to U.S. Central Command. The strikes, which have now continued for three consecutive days, were directed by President Donald Trump.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says rain chances continue as the summer weather trend continues.

Latest forecast as rain chances continue throughout the week

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for July 13 from Tampa Bay 28: