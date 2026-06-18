Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | June 19-21

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 19-21), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (6/19)

WHEN: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

WHERE: Lowry Park area, 7525 N. Blvd., Tampa

COST: Free

INFO: Go for a walk or run along the Hillsborough River while celebrating Juneteenth through fitness, health and community engagement.

WHEN: Friday, June 19

WHERE: 1. Fair Oaks Park Community Center, 5701 N. 34th St., Tampa

COST: Free

INFO: Check out youth activities, entertainment and community programming hosted by the Tampa Police Department.

WHEN: 6 p.m.

WHERE: 1. St. Petersburg, FL

COST: Free to attend

INFO: Go enjoy live music, food vendors and shopping from Black-owned businesses.

WHEN: 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

WHERE: Jannus Live, 200 1st Ave. N, St. Petersburg

COST: $10

INFO: Go cheer on Team USA with a giant LED screen and a chance to win tickets to a World Cup match.

WHEN: 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

WHERE: Armature Works, 1910 N Ola Ave., Tampa

COST: Free

INFO: Go watch Team USA take on Australia on the big screen alongside fellow soccer fans.

WHEN: 6 p.m.

WHERE: The Roadhouse and museum, 10575 49th Street N., Clearwater

COST: Free

INFO: Party featuring K-luv and the United Funk Foundation, and the Beatdown Band.

WHEN: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

WHERE: MOSI, 4801 E Fowler Ave., Tampa

COST: $35

INFO: Enjoy hands-on experiments, food, and drink samples at this adults-only event.

WHEN: 4 p.m.

WHERE: 2184 9th Ave. S., St. Petersburg

COST: Free to attend

INFO: Check out food trucks, music, shopping and family-friendly activities celebrating Juneteenth.

WHEN: 8 p.m.

WHERE: 2108 34th St. S., St. Petersburg

COST: Varies

INFO: Go enjoy a night packed with music, debates, challenges, and more.

WHEN: Friday, June 19, 8 p.m. - 11 p.m.

WHERE: Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

COST: Tickets start at $78

INFO: Go see Josh Groban perform with special guest Jennifer Hudson on the Gems Tour.

Things to do this Saturday (6/20)

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

WHERE: 1. Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa

COST: Free with registration

INFO: Go enjoy live music, dance performances, food vendors and a KidZone at one of Tampa Bay’s largest Juneteenth celebrations.

WHEN: 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

WHERE: Hyde Park Village, 1602 W Snow Ave., Tampa

COST: Free

INFO: Check out a free all-levels yoga class celebrating International Day of Yoga.

Things to do this Sunday (6/21)

WHEN: 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

WHERE: 1983 Tampa, 300 E Madison St., Tampa

COST: Free admission

INFO: Check out a classic car show, whiskey tastings and dining during this Father’s Day celebration.

WHEN: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

WHERE: Water Street Tampa, Water Street, Tampa

COST: Free

INFO: Go shop from more than 60 vendors offering local produce, handcrafted goods and food.

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

WHERE: Latitude 28, 500 Mandalay Ave., Clearwater Beach

COST: Varies

INFO: Treat Dad to a special chef-crafted Father’s Day dinner featuring coastal flavors.

Multi-day events

WHEN: June 10-21 (various showtimes daily)

WHERE: Kress Contemporary & The Commodore, 1624 E. 7th Ave., Tampa

COST: Ticket prices vary based on date of show

INFO: The 10th annual Tampa International Fringe Festival features more than 30 performances, including theater, dance, stand-up comedy and more.

WHEN: Select nights through Aug. 8

WHERE: Adventure Island, 10001 McKinley Drive, Tampa

COST: Included with park admission

INFO: This nighttime event transforms Adventure Island into a neon-filled experience with lights, music and entertainment.

WHEN: Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Aug. 2

WHERE: Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Rd., Plant City,

COST: Free

INFO: Go enjoy the sunny weather with free water slides, bounce houses, food trucks and more.

WHEN: Through July 19 during gallery hours

WHERE: Adventure Island, 10001 McKinley Drive, Tampa

COST: Included in $10 museum ticket

INFO: Go check out an exhibition that explores Ybor City’s cigar-making history through photographs.

WHEN: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa

COST: Included with park admission

INFO: Go enjoy extended park hours with fireworks on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.