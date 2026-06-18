Man arrested on 100 counts of child pornography charges in Apollo Beach: HCSO

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said a man was arrested after an investigation discovered more than 100 files of child sexual abuse material on his electronic devices.

Deputies said HCSO's Internet Predator Unit served a search warrant at a home on Golf and Sea Boulevard in Apollo Beach on June 17 after determining child pornography was being downloaded.

HCSO said detectives located and collected 160 devices containing approximately 236 terabytes of data as evidence.

The investigation led to the arrest of 38-year-old Michael Austin Gallo, who HCSO said is charged with 100 counts of solicitation or possession of child pornography, and one count of filming, distributing, or possessing an image or video of sexual activity with an animal.

The investigation remains active.