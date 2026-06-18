Free Andy Warhol! The very cool AGB Museum of Art in Lakeland charges no admission

LAKELAND, Fla. — Andy Warhol, Dale Chihuly, Roy Lichtenstein.

The Florida Highwaymen, Robert Indiana, Ansel Adams.

You can see all of those art legends under one roof in Lakeland.

Even better?

You can see all of those legends under one roof in Lakeland FOR FREE.

Nicknamed the AGB (aka the Ashley Gibson Barnett Museum of Art at Florida Southern College), one of the best museums in Tampa Bay is open to the public and charges no admission fee.

"We consider [the AGB] to be one of the real jewels here in Polk County," says Dr. Daryl Ward, the museum's executive director.

It's a hidden gem and then some, and includes a new $8 million expansion wing that allows for big, bold new exhibits such as the mesmerizing "Folklore & Fairytales: The Fantastical World of Andrea Dezso."

The permanent collection includes several works by Andy Warhol, including prints from his Campbell's Soup and Marilyn Monroe periods.

The AGB is open Tuesday through Saturday during the summer.

For more on the AGB, go here.

For more Sean Daly fun, go here.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.