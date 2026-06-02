Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | June 5-7

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 5-7), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
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Things to do this Friday (6/5)
Sunset Paddle Happy Hour with Urban Kai
When: 6:00 p.m.
Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa
Cost: Happy hour pricing
Info: Enjoy a sunset paddleboard or kayak session along the Tampa Riverwalk.
Tampa Tarpons vs. Palm Beach Cardinals
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa
Cost: From $14
Info: The Tampa Tarpons host the Palm Beach Cardinals for a Friday night minor league baseball game.
Hank Williams Jr.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 4802 US Highway 301 N., Tampa
Cost: From $54
Info: Go watch country music legend Hank Williams Jr. perform live at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater at the Florida State Fairgrounds.
Rolling Together Revue Tour
When: 8:00 p.m.
Where: 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg
Cost: From $53
Info: The Rolling Together Revue Tour brings G. Love, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Moon Taxi together for a concert at Jannus Live.
Maddix
When: 10:00 p.m.
Where: 1503 7th Ave., Tampa
Cost: From $33
Info: Dutch DJ Maddix performs a set at The Ritz Ybor in Ybor City.
Things to do this Saturday (6/6)
Florida Series: England vs. New Zealand (Pre-World Cup Friendly)
When: 4:00 p.m.
Where: 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa
Cost: From $58
Info: England's men's national soccer team takes on New Zealand in a pre-FIFA World Cup 2026 friendly match at Raymond James Stadium.
Saturday Sip & Shop at Keel Farms
When: 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City, FL
Cost: Free admission
Info: Browse a curated selection of local vendors offering handmade goods, art, crafts, and boutique products while sipping Keel & Curley wines and Agrarian Ales & Ciders.
Lisandra Vazquez
When: 6:00 p.m.
Where: 12938 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa
Cost: From $82
Info: Comedian Lisandra Vazquez performs a set at Side Splitters Comedy Club.
Tampa Tarpons vs. Palm Beach Cardinals
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa
Cost: From $2
Info: The Tampa Tarpons host the Palm Beach Cardinals for a minor league baseball game.
Ashes to Omens
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: The Brass Mug, Tampa, FL
Cost: $14
Info: Rock band Ashes to Omens performs a live show at The Brass Mug in Tampa.
Harmony Explosion Show Spectacular 2026
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 3755 USF Holly Drive, MUS 101, Tampa
Cost: $32
Info: The Harmony Explosion Show Spectacular brings a barbershop and vocal harmony performance to the Zinober Concert Hall.
Things to do this Sunday (6/7)
Family Day on the Pier
When: 10 a.m to 2 p.m.
Where: 600 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: An all-ages celebration featuring kid-friendly activities, community resources and even a pet parade.
Hyde Park Fresh Market
When: 10:00 a.m.
Where: 1602 W. Snow Circle, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: A monthly open-air market on the first Sunday of each month featuring fresh produce, handmade goods, and local more.
The Florida Orchestra: Defying Gravity – The Music of Stephen Schwartz
When: 2:00 p.m.
Where: 1010 N. Macinnes Pl., Tampa
Cost: From $75
Info: The Florida Orchestra performs hits from Broadway legend Stephen Schwartz's catalog, including songs from Wicked.
Stephan Dyer
When: 6:00 p.m.
Where: 12938 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $132
Info: Comedian Stephan Dyer performs a set at Side Splitters Comedy Club.
Multi-day events)
Kyle Kinane show
When: Friday and Saturday
Where: 12938 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa
Cost: From $53
Info: Comedian Kyle Kinane performs multiple shows at Side Splitters Comedy Club over the weekend.
Justin Silva
When: Friday and Saturday
Where: 1600 E. 8th Ave., Tampa
Cost: From $37
Info: Comedian Justin Silva performs multiple shows at the Funny Bone Comedy Club in Ybor City.
Hats Off To Dance
When: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
Where: 4202 East Fowler Ave.,, Tampa
Cost: From $30
Info: A multi-show dance performance event at USF Theatre 1 with multiple showtimes throughout the weekend.
Summer Nights at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Included with park admission
Info: Go enjoy extended park hours with fireworks on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.