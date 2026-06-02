Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | June 5-7

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 5-7), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

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Things to do this Friday (6/5)

When: 6:00 p.m.

Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa

Cost: Happy hour pricing

Info: Enjoy a sunset paddleboard or kayak session along the Tampa Riverwalk.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa

Cost: From $14

Info: The Tampa Tarpons host the Palm Beach Cardinals for a Friday night minor league baseball game.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 4802 US Highway 301 N., Tampa

Cost: From $54

Info: Go watch country music legend Hank Williams Jr. perform live at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

When: 8:00 p.m.

Where: 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg

Cost: From $53

Info: The Rolling Together Revue Tour brings G. Love, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Moon Taxi together for a concert at Jannus Live.

When: 10:00 p.m.

Where: 1503 7th Ave., Tampa

Cost: From $33

Info: Dutch DJ Maddix performs a set at The Ritz Ybor in Ybor City.

Things to do this Saturday (6/6)

When: 4:00 p.m.

Where: 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa

Cost: From $58

Info: England's men's national soccer team takes on New Zealand in a pre-FIFA World Cup 2026 friendly match at Raymond James Stadium.

When: 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City, FL

Cost: Free admission

Info: Browse a curated selection of local vendors offering handmade goods, art, crafts, and boutique products while sipping Keel & Curley wines and Agrarian Ales & Ciders.

When: 6:00 p.m.

Where: 12938 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa

Cost: From $82

Info: Comedian Lisandra Vazquez performs a set at Side Splitters Comedy Club.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa

Cost: From $2

Info: The Tampa Tarpons host the Palm Beach Cardinals for a minor league baseball game.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Brass Mug, Tampa, FL

Cost: $14

Info: Rock band Ashes to Omens performs a live show at The Brass Mug in Tampa.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 3755 USF Holly Drive, MUS 101, Tampa

Cost: $32

Info: The Harmony Explosion Show Spectacular brings a barbershop and vocal harmony performance to the Zinober Concert Hall.

Things to do this Sunday (6/7)

When: 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

Where: 600 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: An all-ages celebration featuring kid-friendly activities, community resources and even a pet parade.

When: 10:00 a.m.

Where: 1602 W. Snow Circle, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: A monthly open-air market on the first Sunday of each month featuring fresh produce, handmade goods, and local more.

When: 2:00 p.m.

Where: 1010 N. Macinnes Pl., Tampa

Cost: From $75

Info: The Florida Orchestra performs hits from Broadway legend Stephen Schwartz's catalog, including songs from Wicked.

When: 6:00 p.m.

Where: 12938 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $132

Info: Comedian Stephan Dyer performs a set at Side Splitters Comedy Club.

Multi-day events)

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: 12938 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa

Cost: From $53

Info: Comedian Kyle Kinane performs multiple shows at Side Splitters Comedy Club over the weekend.

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: 1600 E. 8th Ave., Tampa

Cost: From $37

Info: Comedian Justin Silva performs multiple shows at the Funny Bone Comedy Club in Ybor City.

When: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Where: 4202 East Fowler Ave.,, Tampa

Cost: From $30

Info: A multi-show dance performance event at USF Theatre 1 with multiple showtimes throughout the weekend.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Included with park admission

Info: Go enjoy extended park hours with fireworks on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.