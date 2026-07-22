LAKELAND, Fla. — With recent rabies cases reported in Polk County, Animal Control and SPCA Florida are urging pet owners not to take any chances.

For Marie Culler, protecting her rescue dog Skip starts with staying up to date on his rabies vaccine.

"We have had a recent rabies incident in Polk County, so to keep my pet safe, they need to have their rabies vaccine on a regular basis," Culler said.

WATCH: Recent rabies case prompts free rabies vaccination, microchipping event in Polk County

Recent rabies case prompts free rabies vaccination, microchipping event

The reminder comes after a rabid cat in Polk County attacked five people and a dog last month. Officials said the cat had been exposed to a rabid raccoon.

"Typically, raccoons and rats and bats, those are the biggest vectors. But if your animal is outside and becomes in contact with one of them, they do have a chance of getting it," said Randa Richter with SPCA Florida.

Richter said owners should watch for excessive drooling, foaming at the mouth, disorientation, or pets acting unlike themselves, and get them to a veterinarian immediately. Rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, making prevention through vaccination critical.

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To help protect pets, Polk County Animal Control is partnering with SPCA to offer free rabies vaccines and microchips for the first 500 dogs and cats this Saturday.

“Just because of the recent rabies cases in our county and the surrounding counties. Also, for the microchips it is hurricane season so if your pet would become lost, it’s a way for them to get back home to you,” Richter said.

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Florida law requires dogs and cats to be vaccinated against rabies. Saturday's clinic will save pet owners anywhere from $75 to more than $200 in veterinary costs.

"It gives people an opportunity that may not have the means to otherwise protect their pets,” Culler said.

The free vaccination and microchip clinic is happening Saturday at 8 a.m. SPCA Florida in Lakeland. The event is for Polk County residents only. For more information, click here.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.