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Top Headlines and Weather for July 22

Tampa Bay 28 News Tonight Template 7.22.png
WFTS, File
Tampa Bay 28 News Tonight Template 7.22.png
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Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

  • As we head toward the height of hurricane season, many Florida homeowners are still waiting for help promised through the state's Elevate Florida program. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Chad Mills has been following the delays for months, asking why homeowners have been left waiting. Now, there's new evidence the program may finally be starting to move. Chad is following through tonight with what's changed, and why many families say they're still waiting for answers.
More than 50 Florida home elevation projects approved after long delays3.png

Tampa airport joins TSA's new private screening program raising concerns from workers' union

Pinellas Park Police Department

2 shot in bathroom at YMCA

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Heat builds before storms

Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said temperatures climbed into the upper 90s inland Wednesday, with feels-like temperatures topping 100 degrees in several spots.

Lots of heat and not much rain for Tampa Bay

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for July 22 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | July 22 8 p.m.

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