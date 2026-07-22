TAMPA — When the temperatures are this high, most people prefer to eat indoors. However, what if your whole business plan is based on serving people outside?

There have been plenty of empty picnic tables at Empire Food Truck Plaza on Hillsborough Avenue this week. A total of 14 food trucks operate out of the plaza, but during the middle of the summer, in the middle of day, only two or three are brave enough to open due to the extreme heat.

Watch report from Robert Boyd

Food Trucks find ways to beat the heat

Viviani Fedelith not only operates the Empire Food Truck Plaza, but she also owns her own food truck called Lenos.

“Wood fired meat, from Venezuela,” said Viviani.

However, the meat isn’t the only thing that’s cooking; so too are the customers, one of the reasons why these truck operators see a 70 percent decrease in business during the summer

“It’s been very challenging, the heat wave has been brutal this summer, but the owners, operators, have been creative,” said Viviani.

The food trucks, offering dishes from all over the world, have teamed up to provide shade, fans and even an air-conditioned dining room for their guests.

“That way they can enjoy what comes out of a food truck in an in-door experience,” said Viviani.

Keeping the customers cool is only half the battle, the employee’s well-being is also a top priority.

“We have them come more comfortable, shorts, sandals, safety first, but you have to maintain a positive attitude,” said Viviani. “I have to keep hydrated with water and ice and I have to avoid getting migraines in this heat.”

Several trucks have even installed new air conditioners. For those behind the grill, any breeze is welcomed.

“Even though the AC is on, with the heat of the griddle, and the food and the hood, it’s like burning,” said Viviani.

These food truck operators tell me they want their customers to know the heat has no bearing on the quality of service or food.

“Yummy and tasty,” said Viviani.



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. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.