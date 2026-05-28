AI advice replaces real therapy, new study raises serious concerns

- The rise of AI and chatbots has put a wealth of information at your fingertips, including mental health resources. But a new study found that AI used in mental health settings can pose risks.
- The Center for Countering Digital Hate conducted a study of chatbots and found that 1,200 responses to 60 harmful prompts 53% contained harmful content.
Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams looked further into the study and spoke with an AI expert about the findings.
Watch report from Jada WilliamsAI advice replaces real therapy, new study raises serious concerns
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