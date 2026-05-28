Tampa ranks in the top 10 'Best Cities for Hockey Fans': WalletHub

TAMPA, Fla. — According to a new study from WalletHub, Tampa ranks in the top ten in "Best Cities for Hockey Fans."

WalletHub ranked 75 cities, and it looked at multiple key indicators such as ticket price, stadium capacity, and performance level of each city's team.

Tampa ranked 8th on the list of best cities. The top three best cities were Boston, Mass., Detroit, Mich., and Denver, Colo.