Brooksville 19-year-old man charged with attempted murder: HCSO

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old Brooksville man pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder after shooting at a female victim in a vehicle.

Back on Feb.17, 2025, Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a home on Shayne Street around 7:30 p.m. The call was regarding a shooting that happened at the Super Saver Food Store in South Brooksville.

The female victim told deputies she was at the store when she became involved in an argument with Dominic Delaine, who she said was arguing with the store clerk.

Delaine responded by brandishing a gun and shouting, "I’ll air the place out," according to HCSO.

Delaine also made several threats about the shooting the female victim, HCSO said.

After leaving the store and entering her vehicle, she told deputies Delaine chased after her vehicle on foot, pointing a gun in her direction and firing several shots.

She continued to drive away as the rear driver’s side window on her vehicle shattered from being struck by one of the bullets.

The shooting was caught on cameras.

On Feb. 24, 2025, Delaine was taken into custody without incident.

Delaine pleaded guilty the charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a delinquent. He was sentenced to six years with the Florida Department of Corrections as a youthful offender, with credit for one year and two months of time served.