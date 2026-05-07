Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 8-10

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (May 8-10), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Looking for more fun? Click here.
Things to do this Friday (May 5/8)
Kid Cudi – Rebel Ragers Tour
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $79
Info: Go see Kid Cudi bring his Rebel Ragers Tour to Tampa.
Insight with Chris Van Vliet
When: 4 p.m.
Where: 1600 E 8th Ave C-112, Tampa
Cost: tickets start at $27
Info: Go see Chris Van Vliet talk about his wrestling podcast ahead of the WWE's Backlash.
Empower Adventures Sunset Zip Line Adventures
When: Check event page to reserve a time
Where: 423 Lafayette Blvd., Oldsmar
Cost: $84
Info: Check out an outdoor adventure that features a 60-foot-tall start tower, ziplines and sunset views.
Things to do this Saturday (5/9)
WWE Backlash Tampa
When: 7:00 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL
Cost: Tickets start at $83
Info: Go watch Roman Reigns take on Jacob Fatu as WWE legends return for five total matchups.
Mimosas for Mama (Pop-Up Event)
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: 2256 Gunn Hwy., Odessa
Cost: $45
Info: Go enjoy some mimosas at a pop-up event that includes a free play for kids.
Market Marie at Coachman Park
When: 10:00 a.m.
Where: 300 Cleveland St., Clearwater, FL
Cost: FREE
Info: A waterfront open-air market with 130+ vendors, food trucks, and pet adoptions.
USF Vintage Market
When: 11:00 a.m.
Where: 11706 N. 51st St., Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: Go check out the USF Vintage Market, which features vintage vendors, a live DJ, food, and more.
7th Annual Land On Your Feet Jazz Festival
When: 1:30 p.m.
Where: 1701 N. Highland Ave., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $49
Info: More than eight hours of live jazz featuring the festival's biggest lineup in the annual event's history.
Asian American and Pacific Islander Cultural Celebration
When: 6:00 p.m.
Where: 400 Bonnet Spgs Blvd., Lakeland
Cost: FREE
Info: A free celebration of AAPI heritage featuring live performances, hands-on activities and food vendors.
Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 1701 N. Blvd., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $23
Info: The Tampa Bay Sun FC hosts Dallas Trinity FC for a Saturday night faceoff.
Things to do this Sunday (5/10)
Mother's Day Goat Yoga & Brunch
When: 9:00 a.m.
Where: 4106 Henderson Blvd., Tampa
Cost: $65.08
Info: A Mother's Day celebration featuring goat yoga, baby goats, bottomless drinks, and a brunch.
Mother's Day Wild Weekend Brunch Buffet at ZooTampa
When: 10:00 a.m.
Where: 1101 W. Sligh Ave., Tampa
Cost: Reserve in advance here
Info: A Mother's Day brunch with a carving station, mimosas, and an up-close animal experience.
Tampa Paint and Sip – Sailboat on the Beach
When: 1:00 p.m.
Where: 810 E. Skagway Ave., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $39
Info: A Mother's Day afternoon paint-and-sip with all supplies included.
Pops in the Park with The Florida Orchestra
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 1001 N. Blvd., Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: The Florida Orchestra will perform Broadway hits and classic favorites at this outdoor concert.
Multi-day events
Country Thunder Florida
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: 300 Cleveland St., Clearwater
Cost: $150+ for weekend passes
Info: A three-day country music festival featuring headliners Gavin Adcock, Zach Top, and Kane Brown at waterfront Coachman Park.
Busch Gardens 2026 Food, Wine & Garden Festival
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Included with park admission
Info: Go check out the annual festival, which features a rotating menu and live concert performances all weekend.
Tampa Bay Bacon Festival
When: Saturday and Sunday
Where: 10490 Gandy Blvd. N., St. Petersburg
Cost: Free before 2 p.m. (online RSVP required) and $6.45 after 2 p.m.
Info: A two-day festival celebrating all things bacon with bacon-inspired dishes, a bacon-eating contest, and live entertainment.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.