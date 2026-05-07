Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 8-10

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (May 8-10), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (May 5/8)

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $79

Info: Go see Kid Cudi bring his Rebel Ragers Tour to Tampa.

When: 4 p.m.

Where: 1600 E 8th Ave C-112, Tampa

Cost: tickets start at $27

Info: Go see Chris Van Vliet talk about his wrestling podcast ahead of the WWE's Backlash.

When: Check event page to reserve a time

Where: 423 Lafayette Blvd., Oldsmar

Cost: $84

Info: Check out an outdoor adventure that features a 60-foot-tall start tower, ziplines and sunset views.

Things to do this Saturday (5/9)

When: 7:00 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL

Cost: Tickets start at $83

Info: Go watch Roman Reigns take on Jacob Fatu as WWE legends return for five total matchups.

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: 2256 Gunn Hwy., Odessa

Cost: $45

Info: Go enjoy some mimosas at a pop-up event that includes a free play for kids.

When: 10:00 a.m.

Where: 300 Cleveland St., Clearwater, FL

Cost: FREE

Info: A waterfront open-air market with 130+ vendors, food trucks, and pet adoptions.

When: 11:00 a.m.

Where: 11706 N. 51st St., Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Go check out the USF Vintage Market, which features vintage vendors, a live DJ, food, and more.

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: 1701 N. Highland Ave., Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $49

Info: More than eight hours of live jazz featuring the festival's biggest lineup in the annual event's history.

When: 6:00 p.m.

Where: 400 Bonnet Spgs Blvd., Lakeland

Cost: FREE

Info: A free celebration of AAPI heritage featuring live performances, hands-on activities and food vendors.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: 1701 N. Blvd., Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $23

Info: The Tampa Bay Sun FC hosts Dallas Trinity FC for a Saturday night faceoff.

Things to do this Sunday (5/10)

When: 9:00 a.m.

Where: 4106 Henderson Blvd., Tampa

Cost: $65.08

Info: A Mother's Day celebration featuring goat yoga, baby goats, bottomless drinks, and a brunch.

When: 10:00 a.m.

Where: 1101 W. Sligh Ave., Tampa

Cost: Reserve in advance here

Info: A Mother's Day brunch with a carving station, mimosas, and an up-close animal experience.

When: 1:00 p.m.

Where: 810 E. Skagway Ave., Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $39

Info: A Mother's Day afternoon paint-and-sip with all supplies included.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: 1001 N. Blvd., Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: The Florida Orchestra will perform Broadway hits and classic favorites at this outdoor concert.

Multi-day events

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 300 Cleveland St., Clearwater

Cost: $150+ for weekend passes

Info: A three-day country music festival featuring headliners Gavin Adcock, Zach Top, and Kane Brown at waterfront Coachman Park.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Included with park admission

Info: Go check out the annual festival, which features a rotating menu and live concert performances all weekend.

When: Saturday and Sunday

Where: 10490 Gandy Blvd. N., St. Petersburg

Cost: Free before 2 p.m. (online RSVP required) and $6.45 after 2 p.m.

Info: A two-day festival celebrating all things bacon with bacon-inspired dishes, a bacon-eating contest, and live entertainment.