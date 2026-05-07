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Tampa men found guilty of distributing fentanyl that led to death of USF student

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Charlie Neibergall/AP
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley's gavel sits on the speakers' desk, Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa leaders are suspending the current legislative session for at least 30 days in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
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Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — A federal jury found two Tampa men guilty of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl that led to the death of a University of South Florida student.

According to United States Attorney Gregory Kehoe, Miguel Cintron and Darrius Gustafson distributed a lethal amount of fentanyl to a victim that resulted in the victim's death. After the victim's death, they distributed fentanyl to undercover deputies with HCSO.

In April 2024, they were arrested, and a search warrant was conducted on Cintron's home, where law enforcement found seven kilograms of cocaine, fentanyl, and over $200,000 in cash.

Two other men involved in the case, David Chudhabuddhi and Marquis Trant, pleaded guilty and are scheduled for sentencing in June.

Sentencing dates have not yet been set, but both men face a minimum penalty of 20 years, up to life in federal prison.

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