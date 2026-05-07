Is the window still open for the Lightning?

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are heading into another early offseason, and questions are swirling about whether the Bolts still have what it takes to compete for another Stanley Cup.

Inside the locker room, though, confidence is not in short supply.

"I think, just, the standard that's set here, the window's always going to be open," defenseman Ryan McDonagh said at the team's season-ending media availability. "I just believe in the group, and believe in the coaching staff that's here. And management is going to put together whatever they feel is best."

Management has its work cut out. Darren Raddysh came out of nowhere to break the franchise record for goals by a defenseman with 22. Now he's eligible to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

"The business side of it, we'll let that deal with itself," Raddysh said. "Like I said to the guys in there. Kind of enjoy being a dad, now. I had him early on in the season, and I get to spend more time with my son now. Just enjoy that, and let the whole process pan out itself."

Forward Nikita Kucherov is entering the final year of his contract. He and General Manager Julien Brisebois gave exactly the answers you'd expect when asked about their future plans.

"Just gotta ask [Lightning GM Julien BriseBois]. I'm not even thinking about it," Kucherov said frankly.

BriseBois, however, made his intentions clear.

"He's a phenomenal player and a key reason why we are as competitive as we are, is how good a player he is. I foresee him staying in our organization a very long time. Hopefully until the end of his career," BriseBois explained. "In due time, we'll engage with his agent. We've already had some conversations about 'He wants to stay,' and 'We'd like him to stay.'"

Forward Brandon Hagel emerged as a leader and fan favorite this season, and his goals are straightforward.

"I will do anything I possibly can for my teammates to try and win, because that's what I'm here for," Hagel said bluntly. "I walk into this rink every day — I know it's probably cliche to say — but I want to win."

The NHL Draft takes place June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, NY. The NHL free agency period begins July 1.



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Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.