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Boil water notice lifted for city of Oldsmar

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OLDSMAR, Fla. — The city of Oldsmar has rescinded its precautionary boil water notice after testing showed the water supply is safe to drink.

Officials said the notice was issued May 4 after the city repaired a water main break, and sampling mandated by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection confirmed the safety of the water system.

Residents no longer need to boil water before use.

Puppy thrown and kicked by woman dies during amputation surgery at vet

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams finds out more on the one-year-old male Maltese puppy that died after spending days recovering from abuse.

'He was loved': Tampa puppy thrown and kicked by woman dies during amputation surgery at Pet Resource Center

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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