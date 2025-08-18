Michael Paluska is a special projects reporter assigned to the Tampa Bay 28 investigative unit.

Michael is passionate about reporting the news for his local community and about making sure his three children grow up knowing his work has a positive and informative impact on viewers.

Paluska is a 9x Emmy Award winner who has covered a wide range of reports on the environment, wildlife, weather and climate, societal concerns, and live field reporting.

He's spent time in Puerto Rico as a teenager, where he learned Spanish. Speaking Spanish allows Paluska to tell the stories around immigration with a deeper meaning surrounding the issues.

When he is not working on stories about Tampa Bay and Florida, Paluska and his wife love to take the kids to the Zoo, beach, and, of course, amusement parks.

