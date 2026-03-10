Bolts open three-game homestand against Blue Jackets

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are coming off a thrilling and chaotic 8-7 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, where the two teams combined for several fights and 102 penalty minutes.

With the loss, the Bolts have dropped 5 of their last 6 games, falling two points behind first-place Buffalo in the Atlantic Division standings.

Tampa Bay will now return home as they aim for a win when they open a three-game homestand with Tuesday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus Blue Jackets (32-21-9, 73 pts)

At

Tampa Bay Lightning (39-19-4, 82 pts)

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa



