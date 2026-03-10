Lightning begin three-game home stand looking to recapture winning formula

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning started the post-Olympic break with an eight-point lead in the Atlantic Division. Since the return, the Bolts have gone on a run of losing five of the last seven games and have been booted from first place by the Buffalo Sabres.

The Lightning open a three-game home stand on Tuesday night, beginning with the Columbus Blue Jackets, and it's also the first home game this season for forward Corey Perry, whom Tampa Bay picked up in a trade last Friday.

Tampa Bay 28 sports anchor Kyle Burger went to practice to see how Perry is getting readjusted to the Lightning.

"It’s not easy coming in midway through a season," Perry said. "It’s being comfortable around the group. Just excited."

Perry played two seasons for the Lightning, including in 2022 when they advanced to the Stanley Cup Final to lose against Colorado.

In his two games back, the 40-year-old has already scored two goals.

"He’s been great for us," HC Jon Cooper said. "Just his demeanor on the bench. His play on the ice. He has a knack for the net. You put him around and he’s going to tap it. It’s been good for him."

"There’s unfinished business when I left. It’s an exciting team. Good to be a part of," Perry added.

Tampa Bay’s only two wins, since the break, have come against the free-falling Toronto Maple Leafs. Forward Zemgus Girgensons believes the team isn’t far off from recapturing their winning formula.

"Just getting our details in the game," Girgensons said. "We’ve been giving up way too many odd-man rushes. It’s simple details that are fixable."

The Lightning will host Columbus at 7 p.m. Forward Gage Goncalves will return from injury, but defensemen Erik Cernak and Darren Raddysh will be out.



Share Your Story with Kyle Burger



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

Contact Kyle Burger First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.