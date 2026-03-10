Community weighs in on proposed Rays stadium site in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are hosting two more community feedback meetings Tuesday and Wednesday as discussions continue around a potential new stadium at Hillsborough College along Dale Mary Highway.

For weeks, residents across the Tampa Bay region have been sharing their thoughts on the possibility of the Rays finding a permanent home on the Tampa side of the bay. While opinions remain mixed, the focus of the meetings is now on what community members want the team and developers to consider as plans move forward.

Many Tampa residents say their feelings about the proposal continue to evolve as more details are released.

Several fans expressed excitement about the idea of a Tampa based stadium, saying it would make attending games more convenient compared to the team’s current home at Tropicana Field.

Julian Yescas, who lives downtown, told Tampa Bay 28 reporter Keely McCormick a stadium closer to home would allow him to go to more games. However, he said public transportation and traffic concerns must be addressed.

Yescas said, "I would just say the traffic gets pretty congested down there…. I would just transportation in general needs to improve on this side of the bridge."

Affordability is another major concern we are hearing from people. Residents tell us they eat ticket prices and concessions to remain family friendly.

Tampa Bay 28's McCormick also caught up with Joel Steele, a baseball fan in downtown Tampa.

Steele said, "A lot of major sports have gotten super expensive so if it is a little more fan and family friendly I think it will get more people out and get them excited."

While Joel Steele is hoping the prices remain affordable, he also said a move to Tampa could bring new energy and economic activity to the Dale Mabry area.

Steele said, "I know a lot of people aren't happy about that, but it kind of spices it up and mixes it up and I think it’ll get interest and that’s the goal to get people in the stadium, get them excited again."

The Rays say the feedback gathered during the meetings will help guide the proposal and plans.

The next meeting is Tuesday, March 10 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Jefferson High School Auditorium. The address is 4401 W Cypress St. Tampa, FL.

There is also a meeting on Wednesday, March 11 from 6:30 to 8p.m. at The Skills Center. The address is 5107 N 22nd Street Tampa, FL.



