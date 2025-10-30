Fan Zone: Lightning fan's love of hockey reminds her of her mom

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning fandom is real. Here at Tampa Bay 28, we love listening to fans’ stories and learning why they love the Lightning.

A viewer reached out to Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain on Facebook to share why she is a Bolts super fan and explained why Lightning games were a special time she could share with her mom.



“Hockey is just always exciting, and yeah, it gets more exciting with a better play, but the whole game — how the crowd gets involved. Let’s go, Lightning!” said Sharon Moran.



Moran has been a Lightning fan since the team’s day one.



“Went to the inaugural game over at the fairgrounds, became season ticket members right after they won their first cup in 2004-2005, and have been season ticket members ever since,” said Moran.



Her love of hockey came from her mom.



“She was probably again one of hockey’s biggest fans, from the couch later on to the seat there in section 303. Seats one and two, she was die-hard,” said Moran.



“Is that where you still have tickets?” asked St. Germain.



“Yup, still have those same tickets,” said Moran.



“There’s a lot of times that if I can’t make the game, one thing that warms my heart is being here watching the game, because I know my mom is right there watching it with me,” said Moran.



Moran is originally from the Boston area, north of the city.



“Proud to be a super Bolts fan. Will always be a super Bolts fan. I get razz sometimes from my friends in Boston,” said Moran.



“I was going to say, how is that? You used to be a Bruins fan and now you transferred,” said St. Germain.



“My friends say, 'Sharon, how could you let this happen?’ But like I said, Phil Esposito brought hockey to Florida, and I am here able to go to the games,” said Moran.



In Moran’s house, even her pet cat is a Lightning fan, getting up close and personal when the games are on television.

Share Your Story with Lauren

