Immigration attorney discusses what a mass migration from Cuba could mean for Florida

- Over the weekend, protest took place in Cuba as officials saif the island nation was out of oil.
- Now former Defense Secretary Robert Gates is warning a collapse could cause a mass migration of people to the United States similar to the Mariel Boat Lift of 1980.
- Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with a Florida immigration attorney about what this could mean for Florida, the current conditions in Cuba, and more.
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Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Paul LaGrone grew up in Plant City, so he’s seen firsthand how that part of Hillsborough County has changed over the years. As Tampa Bay 28’s leading political anchor he knows state and local politics impact decisions we make at home. Paul wants to hear how state policies impact you. Just use the form below to send him a message.
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'That day hurts me a lot,' Brothers to the Rescue pilot says Raul Castro faces indictment over 1996 shootdown
A Brothers to the Rescue pilot from Tampa says U.S. officials plan to indict Raul Castro on May 20 over the 1996 shootdown of two American planes that killed four people.
Tampa pilot says Raul Castro indictment expected over 1996 shootdown